Group says Grand Island toll plazas are hazardous to health

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group says the Grand Island toll plazas slow down traffic and could be hazardous to your health.

The organization, called “Western New York for Grand Island Toll Barrier Removal,” hosted an environmental and health summit last night in the Town of Tonawanda.

They point to a report from the state that links elevated levels of pollution on Grand Island to tailpipe emissions.

They say those are coming from cars that are stopped on the bridge.

“This isn’t just about us breathing in toxins, and being exposed to pollution, but it’s about what chemicals, what exposures are we bringing home to our families at night, what diseases are we being subjected to,” Brian Michel, a member of the group, said.

An an example, the group says benzene levels on Grand Island were 31 percent higher than they were across New York State.