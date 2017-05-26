Law enforcement increase patrols for Buffalo Marathon weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several cyclists kicked off the Buffalo Marathon weekend with a pedal ride in the Queen City.

“I’m trying to get to the full, that’s what I’m thinking about. It’s a great event Buffalo is a great city for running because it’s nice and flat. Same reason it’s a good city for cycling so doing both, why not,” said Anthony Caferro of Lackawanna.

Tonight’s ride is one of several events kicking off marathon weekend, including a 5-k and kids mini-marathon on Saturday.

The Buffalo Marathon steps off on Sunday morning at 6:30, starting on Delaware and ending on Franklin.

“This is a big event we have people from all over, and we use a lot of the city and we really showcase it,” said Greg Weber, Buffalo Marathon Executive Director.

The course will cover a number of landmarks in the Queen City including Forest Lawn Cemetery, La Salle Park and First Niagara Center.

No strollers, pets, or roller blades are allowed along the marathon route. More than 6,200 runners are expected.

“We have runners from as far away as Germany and Great Britain that have come it is definitely gaining in prominence. We have Jeff Galloway here this year he’s a running coach and former Olympian,” said Weber.

There will be a strong law enforcement presence throughout the entire marathon route, and increased security.

“Especially after what recently happened abroad we’ve talked with our federal partners. There are some increased security measures, we don’t get into particulars in terms of what our operational plans are but I can tell you there will be not only Buffalo Police on detail as well as County officials there, law enforcement, as well as some federal partners,” said Buffalo Police Lieutenant Jeff Rinaldo.

People are advised to arrive early and use public transportation to cut down traffic

“This is becoming an event that people travel for and Buffalo is a great place to come on Memorial Day,” said Weber.

Several roads will be closed off while the Marathon is underway. Go to the following link to see which roads will be closed: https://lintvwivb.files.wordpress.com/2017/05/4c4a7-2017-graphic-roadclosures-media.pdf