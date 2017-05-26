Local family remembers man killed in motorcycle crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The corner of Condon and Roesch avenues now serves as a memorial to 22-year-old Alex Omar Figueroa, or as he was known to family and friends, “Macho.”

“Everybody used to love him. Everybody, everybody knows Macho,” Alex’s sister said. “Everybody. Humble kid, a clown. He was awesome.”

Orange spray paint used by Buffalo’s accident reconstruction team still marks the street. It’s a bright reminder for a young life made dark far too soon.

“We’re always going to remember him the way he was. He’s always going to be in our life,” said his father.

The family lives a few houses down from where the crash happened. Most were there around 7:45 Wednesday evening.

Buffalo police say the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Condon Avenue when Alex the stop sign at the intersection and hit this white SUV.

Alex was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the scene. The family calls the crash a heartbreaking accident.

“He forgot to wear his helmet,” said his sister. “It’s nobody’s fault. I just want everybody to know, it’s nobody’s fault.”

Most puzzling about the crash is the fact the motorcycle was taken from the scene before police arrived.

Members of Alex’s family say Alex’s best friend, the owner of the bike, who lives nearby, took it out of fear. The family says there’s no blame to go around.

“He broke everybody’s heart here.”

At this point, less than 48 hours after the crash, only sorrow.

