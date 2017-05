LOS ANGELES (WIVB) — The Price is Right is no stranger to its fair share of freak outs and overly excited contestants, but when you break a record, you’re likely to really freak out.

Millerton, Pennsylvania native Ryan Belz won $31,500 while playing Plinko on Thursday.

Belz beat the old record of $30,050.

Millerton is roughly a half hour outside of Elmira.