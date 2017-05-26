People impersonating Erie County Water Authority workers reported in Amherst

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Water Authority (ECWA) says people have been posing as water meter workers in the Town of Amherst.

Those who actually work for the ECWA travel in white and blue vehicles that bear an ECWA decal on both sides.

The workers themselves wear a blue uniform that has an ECWA emblem on it. They also carry photo identification badges.

The ECWA wants all customers to make sure anyone who claims to work for them fits this description.

If customers are not shown proper identification, they are asked to either call 911 or the ECWA at (716) 849-8484.

