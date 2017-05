BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are looking for help finding an elderly, missing man.

Rafael Vizcarrodo-Ocasio, 77, is six-feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has white hair.

He was last seen driving a blue smart car, and News 4 was told he likes to go shopping in West Seneca.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.