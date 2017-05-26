Ransomville Speedway postpones Friday event

(Photo of the pit area at Ransomville Speedway)

RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the third time in four weeks, Ransomville Speedway has postponed planned races.

Rain-saturated grounds at the track have forced them to move Friday night’s event.

“The rain that has fallen over the last 24 hours plus the rain that is expected in the forecast throughout the day has forced us to cancel tonight,” Ransomville Speedway General Manager Jenn Martin said.

The Street Stocks and Novice Sportsman races scheduled for Friday have been moved to June 16. Military Appreciation Night was shifted to July 7.

Racing at Ransomville will continue next Friday, June 2. Pit gates open at 5 p.m., grandstands open at 6 p.m. and races will start at 7:15 p.m.

(Photo of the parking lot area at Ransomville Speedway)

