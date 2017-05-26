Repairs on NY highways pause over busy holiday weekend

The Associated Press Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Repair crews on New York state highways are taking a break over the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Road and bridge construction projects on state highways will be suspended from 6 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. State officials say some work may continue behind concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. AAA estimates that about 34.6 million Americans will be taking long car trips away from home this weekend.

