Reservations being accepted for picnic shelter program during Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Agricultural Society is now accepting reservations for its picnic shelter program.

The program goes from Aug. 9-20, during the Erie County Fair.

The shelters are located at Hickory Tree Park, which is near the fair’s midway. 25 to 1,000 people can be accommodated at the fairgrounds setting, and reservations include tables, chairs, electricity, discounted gate admissions and ride packages.

Information on rental rates and ticket packages can be found here or by calling (716) 649-3900 ext. 6403.

Reservations and payments are due Aug. 3.