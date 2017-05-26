Sabres: Rochester Americans coach Dan Lambert fired

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Friday that Rochester Americans coach Dan Lambert was released.

Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill released a statement on the matter:

“I would like to thank Dan for his hard work and contributions to our organization during the last two seasons and I wish him the best in the future,” Botterill said. “I felt this was the right move for both the Sabres and Amerks and we will begin the process of searching for a new head coach immediately.”