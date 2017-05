ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say a woman tried to steal underwear and a bag of cherries from Walmart.

After a shoplifter was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday, Troopers responded to the Walmart in Allegany.

They say Belmont resident Stormy McEntire, 24, tried to leave the store without paying for the merchandise.

McEntire was charged with petit larceny and given a court appearance ticket for next month.