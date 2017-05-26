Three people from Buffalo charged in crack cocaine trafficking case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three people from Buffalo have been charged in a crack cocaine trafficking case.

Derrick Pitts, 46, Shawn Cunningham, 46, and Travel Jefferson, 36, all of Buffalo, have been charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

According to acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., who is handling the case, between April 2017 and May 17, 2017, the three defendants conspired to sell and sold several ounces of crack cocaine on Jewett Avenue in the Central Park area of Buffalo.

The investigation, conducted by the DEA and the FBI, included undercover drug purchases on three separate occasions.

During executions of search warrants at residences at Jewett Avenue and Hertel Avenue, law enforcement officers recovered drug paraphernalia, including packaging, scales with suspected cocaine residue, a plastic bag containing suspected cocaine, two plastic baggies containing suspected crack cocaine, cash, and a cell phone.

The defendants made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder. Cunningham and Jefferson were released on conditions and Pitts is being held pending a June 2 detention hearing.

If convicted of the charges, the defendants face a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $5 million fine.