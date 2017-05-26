Two Dunkirk men indicted on federal cocaine charges

Published:

 DUNKIIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Dunkirk men have been indicted on federal cocaine charges after a grand jury returned a six-count indictment.

Fred A. Santiago, 29, and Michael Pacheco, 27, were charged with conspiracy to distribute and distribution of five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine, and maintaining a drug premise.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan A. Tokash, who is handling the case, a state search warrant was executed at Santiago’s residence May 2. Law enforcement officers seized scales, a heat sealer, heat sealing bags, a drug press, and over 600 grams of suspected cocaine. On the same day, members of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force stopped Pacheco’s vehicle and seized an amount of cocaine that had been secreted away in a potato chip bag.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, and the Dunkirk Police Department.

If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum penalty of ten years, a maximum of life, and a $1 million fine.

They are being held pending detention hearings on June 2.

 

