Wednesday warrant sweep nets 7 arrests in Erie County

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office recently conducted a warrant sweep that led to seven people being arrested.

The following Buffalo residents were arrested on family court warrants:

  • Norma Lattimore, 23
  • Daniel Batherson, 30
  • Samuel Pezzino, 25
  • Nathan Schroeder, 41
  • William Hodge, 27
  • Renee Kujawa-Adragna, 40
  • Darrick Booker, 25

Batherson and Schroeder are being held at the Erie County Holding Center — Batherson on $1,000 bail and Schroeder on $10,000 bail.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s office expect to make even more arrests in the coming weeks.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s