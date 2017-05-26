Wednesday warrant sweep nets 7 arrests in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office recently conducted a warrant sweep that led to seven people being arrested.
The following Buffalo residents were arrested on family court warrants:
- Norma Lattimore, 23
- Daniel Batherson, 30
- Samuel Pezzino, 25
- Nathan Schroeder, 41
- William Hodge, 27
- Renee Kujawa-Adragna, 40
- Darrick Booker, 25
Batherson and Schroeder are being held at the Erie County Holding Center — Batherson on $1,000 bail and Schroeder on $10,000 bail.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s office expect to make even more arrests in the coming weeks.