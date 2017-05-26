Wednesday warrant sweep nets 7 arrests in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s office recently conducted a warrant sweep that led to seven people being arrested.

The following Buffalo residents were arrested on family court warrants:

Norma Lattimore, 23

Daniel Batherson, 30

Samuel Pezzino, 25

Nathan Schroeder, 41

William Hodge, 27

Renee Kujawa-Adragna, 40

Darrick Booker, 25

Batherson and Schroeder are being held at the Erie County Holding Center — Batherson on $1,000 bail and Schroeder on $10,000 bail.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s office expect to make even more arrests in the coming weeks.