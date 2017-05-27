$4.6 million in federal funding to improve Buffalo’s Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of carnival goers hit Buffalo’s Outer Harbor on Saturday for the annual Waterfront Carnival.

“It’s a nice atmosphere, they make use of the area it brings people in together,” said Alyssa Mariani of East Aurora.

“We just came to go on some rides and just to get out of the house pretty much,” said Dylan Hanevin of West Seneca.

“It’s beautiful we love it. They’re adding to it all the time making things more exciting adding events for families,” said Michelle Ridley of Buffalo.

A break wall along the Outer Harbor protects the shoreline from severe wave and ice conditions of the Great Lakes. Without it, Congressman Brian Higgins says public access to the Outer Harbor would not be possible.

“The south break wall protects the outer harbor including harbor side businesses, the small boat harbor to our north, water front recreational spaces and marinas from Lake Erie’s rough waters and ice constructed over 100 years ago,” said Congressman Brian Higgins.

Officials say significant work hasn’t been done on the south breakwater since the 1950’s. But now $4.6 million in federal funding for break wall repair and dredging will help protect safe navigation in the Buffalo Harbor for the next 120 years and beyond.

“Harbor infrastructure requiresre-investment in this region due to the extreme weather and lake conditions. The repairs we will make this year are a continuation of our longstanding commitment to safe navigation and shoreline protection,” said Lt. Col. Adam Czekanski, U.S. Army Corps Buffalo District Commander.

The federal funding will be used for a construction project to restore protective armor stone on the south breakwater. It’s 10,200 feet long and it protects the south portion of the Outer Harbor.

Funding will also be used for engineering and design work for future north breakwater repair and dredging.

“The years and conditions have taken a toll on the break water. This $4.6 million brings total investment in Buffalo’s Outer Harbor over the past 9 years to more than $120 million dollars,” said Higgins.

The Buffalo Harbor is a critical Great Lakes Harbor that generates more than $50 million a year.

The U.S. Army Corps Buffalo District Commander says repairs to the south breakwater will be made this year.