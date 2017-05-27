DWI charge after vehicle hits tree in Orchard Park Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo woman is accused of driving drunk and hitting a tree.

Police were called to Orchard Park Road and Union Road around 1:40 a.m. Saturday, after receiving reports the car hit a tree.

Officers who answered the call found a small SUV with front-end damage, they say was stuck to the tree. They determined the driver was going too fast, and didn’t make it around a curve in the road.

Nikia Jackson, 41, of Buffalo, showed signs of intoxication, according to police; she was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and taken to urgent car for treatment.

She will return to Town Court later on.

