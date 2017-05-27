Fallen soldiers remembered at Buffalo Naval Park in honor of Memorial Day

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day is a time to honor servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Saturday, at the Buffalo Naval Park, fallen soldiers from all five branches of the armed services were remembered.

Five Western New Yorkers were also inducted into the park’s Wall of Honor, joining others who have served our country with distinction.

“They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting, they were called to be part of something bigger than themselves,” said Buffalo Naval Park Chairman Don Alessi. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”

Congressman Brian Higgins spoke at Saturday’s event, recognizing the sacrifice all of our veterans have made serving our country.

 

 

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s