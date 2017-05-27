Fallen soldiers remembered at Buffalo Naval Park in honor of Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Memorial Day is a time to honor servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Saturday, at the Buffalo Naval Park, fallen soldiers from all five branches of the armed services were remembered.

Five Western New Yorkers were also inducted into the park’s Wall of Honor, joining others who have served our country with distinction.

“They didn’t go to war because they loved fighting, they were called to be part of something bigger than themselves,” said Buffalo Naval Park Chairman Don Alessi. “They were ordinary people who responded in extraordinary ways in extreme times.”

Congressman Brian Higgins spoke at Saturday’s event, recognizing the sacrifice all of our veterans have made serving our country.