Hundreds hit the pavement for Annual John Beishline 5k

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of runners took off through Downtown Buffalo for the annual John Beishline 5k Saturday morning. The race is always the day before the Buffalo Marathon.

The race celebrates the life of Beishline, who was a long-time Buffalo Marathon race director.

The memorial 5k started in 2014 after Beishline’s death, the year before.

The race takes runners down Pearl Street to Barker, and then back down Delaware Avenue to the Convention Center.

Organizer Richard Clark says, “this race brings the city together. Everybody comes out to celebrate this great cause, it’s unbelievable. In the late 90’s John Beishline took back over the Buffalo Marathon bringing it back from a couple hundred race to what it is now with 7,000 athletes.”

Some of the 5k runners are part of the Donnelly Challenge, running in both the 5k and the marathon.

Tom Donnelly, who came up with the idea for this memorial 5k, died just 11 months after Beishline.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s