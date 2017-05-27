Hundreds hit the pavement for Annual John Beishline 5k

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of runners took off through Downtown Buffalo for the annual John Beishline 5k Saturday morning. The race is always the day before the Buffalo Marathon.

The race celebrates the life of Beishline, who was a long-time Buffalo Marathon race director.

The memorial 5k started in 2014 after Beishline’s death, the year before.

The race takes runners down Pearl Street to Barker, and then back down Delaware Avenue to the Convention Center.

Organizer Richard Clark says, “this race brings the city together. Everybody comes out to celebrate this great cause, it’s unbelievable. In the late 90’s John Beishline took back over the Buffalo Marathon bringing it back from a couple hundred race to what it is now with 7,000 athletes.”

Some of the 5k runners are part of the Donnelly Challenge, running in both the 5k and the marathon.

Tom Donnelly, who came up with the idea for this memorial 5k, died just 11 months after Beishline.