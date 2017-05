BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Raymond Wardynski, President of Wardynski Meats, passed away peacefully in his Florida home overnight.

Ray took over managing the business in 1945 and became President in the early 50’s. His son Skip has owned and operated Wardynski’s for the past 25 years.

Wardynski was very active in the Western New York Community including several Polish American organizations.