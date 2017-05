BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting at Jefferson and East Delavan.

A man and woman, both in their early 20’s, were shot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say it appears the shooting happened during a dispute involving a large group of people.

Both were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.