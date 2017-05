HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say at least one person was killed when a tractor-trailer drove off the State Thruway, and crashed into a house Sunday night.

The crash happened at a home on the Highland Parkway. Right now one lane on the Thruway going west is closed, due to low-hanging wires.

Police have not said if anyone was at the home of the time of the crash. They have not released the name of the victim.

Stay with News 4 for continuing updates.