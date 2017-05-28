Buffalo Police say man released from hospital following afternoon shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. Detectives say a man was shot while he was in a vehicle.

It happened near Dewey Ave. and Castle Place.

Buffalo Police say someone took the man to Sister’s Hospital in a private vehicle around 1 p.m. He was then transported in an ambulance to ECMC.

Police tell us the victim had non-life threatening injuries and has been released from the hospital.

If you have information about this shooting, call or text the confidential tip line (716) 847 -2255.