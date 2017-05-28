Man wearing pantyhose on head robs gas station in Lancaster

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Tops Express on Transit Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening.

Officers say 46 year-old Frank Schupp was wearing pantyhose on his head when he displayed a knife and demanded cash from the gas station clerk. Police were able to locate Schupp by gathering information associated with the vehicle he used at the scene.

Schupp was taken into custody without incident at an address on Harmony Lane in Cheektowaga.

Lancaster Police tell News 4 that during questioning,Schupp also admitted to a recent robbery at a Depew liquor store. He is charged with robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property. He is awaiting arraignment in Town of Lancaster Court.