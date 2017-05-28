Sunday morning stand off in South Buffalo ends peacefully

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police responded to a home on Duerstein Street around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend.

Upon arrival a man in his 30s barricaded himself in the home and police believed he had a gun.

Buffalo SWAT and the hostage management team was called to the scene. The stand off ended peacefully just after 12 p.m. when the male surrendered.

He was taken to ECMC to be evaluated and is in police custody. Charges are pending.

 

 

