Why they run: motivation for Buffalo Marathon runners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo runners ruled the road this Sunday for the 2017 Buffalo marathon.

Half and full marathon runners closed down the city’s major streets and “ran” into its two major parks.

For buffalo marathon runners the motivation to keep going for everyone, is different.

For first place full marathon finisher, Kiplangat Tisia, said, “Buffalo marathon is my home, they love me here, I love it here too.”

It’s Buffalos’ cheering crowd that keeps him going. He said, “You feel that energy, sometimes you run you almost forget that you need to push through so they kind of keep people in check, you can do it, and you push through.”

This isn’t his first rodeo here, he won in both 2014 and 2015 and it’s the people that keeps him coming back. Sunday’s forecast didn’t hurt either. He said, “Today was just a perfect it wasn’t humid, it wasn’t hot it was cool you could feel that breeze it was just perfect today.”

Motivation for Steve Narby from Bath, comes from running with a flag. He said, “He’s on my shoulder so to speak, I talk to him when i’m running.”

He’s part of the group, Flags 4 the Fallen, and runs in memory of a fallen soldier. This Memorial Day, that message is special. He said, “Today I ran for a Combat Medic, and he served two tours in Afghanistan, and he’s no longer with us. We’re here today, tomorrow and this weekend to remember our fallen heroes that served our country. They gave us the freedoms we have.”

Race Director Greg Weber, says running itself can motivate this community to come together. He said, “We have a great town, a great community, and we have created a big race feel in a small town.”

A small town with five thousand runners strong.