BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A man died and two people were hurt in a rollover crash in Buffalo Monday night.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Dupont St. and Glenwood Ave.

Buffalo police said one vehicle went through a stop sign and was hit by another car.

One car flipped, and the driver was thrown from the car. The 42-year-old man from Buffalo died at the scene.