Man accused of falsely reporting bomb in pizza place

News 4 Staff Published:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say a man who works at a pizza place told his boss there was a bomb in the building.

According to police, West Seneca resident Kyle Wallum, 25, works at the Little Caesars Pizza on Union Rd., and had some issues with the manager on Saturday.

Officers say he told the manager there was a bomb and left. The pizza place and a video rental store were evacuated.

The Erie County Sheriff’s bomb squad was called in, but did not find anything.

Wallum, who was charged with falsely reporting an incident, is free on bail and will be in court Thursday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s