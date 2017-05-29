Man accused of falsely reporting bomb in pizza place

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police say a man who works at a pizza place told his boss there was a bomb in the building.

According to police, West Seneca resident Kyle Wallum, 25, works at the Little Caesars Pizza on Union Rd., and had some issues with the manager on Saturday.

Officers say he told the manager there was a bomb and left. The pizza place and a video rental store were evacuated.

The Erie County Sheriff’s bomb squad was called in, but did not find anything.

Wallum, who was charged with falsely reporting an incident, is free on bail and will be in court Thursday.