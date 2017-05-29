Man charged with DWI, manslaughter following collision

By Published:

SCIO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man has been charged with manslaughter and DWI following a collision in the Town of Scio.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, New York State Troopers went to Route 18 in the town after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

The driver, who State Police identified as Scio resident Todd Gardner, 43, had been going north on the road when the collision occurred.

The victim, Wellsville resident Douglas Brauen, 37, was injured, but Troopers say he was alert and responsive at the scene.

After Brauen was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for possible leg fractures, Troopers say he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Gardner was charged with DWI and second-degree manslaughter. He was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $5,000 bail.

