BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened on Lemon St. Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m., police responded to the call on the first block of the street.

The person who was shot was identified as a man in his early twenties. He had been struck by gunfire multiple times.

After the shooting, the man was taken to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious.