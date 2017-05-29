National Grid warns of scammers pretending to be utility workers

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — National Grid is warning customers about scammers who are pretending to be utility workers.

They say customers are getting calls from people who claim to be from National Grid, and are being told they have a balance that is past due.

Customers are warned that service will be shut off unless they buy a prepaid debit card, or use Western Union.

A company spokesman says the scammers are getting better at duplicating National Grid’s recorded messages, so it can be tougher to tell the difference between a real call and a fake.

National Grid spokesman Steve Brady says “This seems to really have popped up just before a holiday weekend, and because they’re calling all customers, including commercial customers, there might be a fear a customer has — ‘Geez, if I run a restaurant or something like that, I don’t want it to be shut down over a holiday weekend.’ So, they might be more inclined to do something they otherwise wouldn’t do.”

Brady said that one way to verify if a caller works for National Grid is to have them read back the last five digits of your account number.

“If they can’t do it, they don’t work for National Grid,” Brady says.

National Grid says it is unlikely they will call someone over a holiday weekend unless it’s an emergency. The Erie County Water Authority and Buffalo Police Department are also warning people about scammers who are pretending to be with their agencies.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s