No apparent plans for Chick-fil-A in local area despite sign

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite a sign indicating that Chick-fil-A is coming to the local area, that does not appear to be the case.

Joey Finley took a photo of a sign on Route 31 in Sanborn that says “Coming Soon Chick-fil-A Home of the Original Chicken Sandwich.”

News 4 reached out to Chick-fil-A to see what the plan was, but the reply was upsetting for those who love the chain restaurant’s famous meals.

“We are actively pursuing sites in the Buffalo area but do not currently have any locations to confirm,” Chick-fil-A’s Jackie Jags said.

Jags said Chick-fil-A is “always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving new customers great food with remarkable service.”

