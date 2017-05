HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Hamburg say a pedestrian was struck by a westbound vehicle on Southwestern Blvd. Sunday night.

According to police, the person was trying to walk across the road, near South Park Ave., when he was hit around 9:30 p.m.

The victim has only been identified as a 43-year-old man.

It is not clear how badly the victim was injured. The accident is under investigation.