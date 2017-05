TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a Buffalo woman stole the wallet of a man she met at a bar Saturday night.

Serina Wolfe, 22, was charged after police say the man she met walked out of the Main St. bar and noticed his wallet was gone.

Officers were able to find Wolfe a few blocks away. According to police, she had more than $500 in her underwear.

The man’s wallet was in a dumpster, police say.