MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WIVB) — Around 28,000 lawnmowers made by Greenworks are being recalled.

The lawnmowers, which were sold at Lowe’s stores between 2014 and 2016, pose a fire hazard.

Although five known fires have occurred, no injuries have been reported.

Manufacturer Hong Kong Sunrise Trading says owners should take out the battery as soon as possible, and contact them for free repairs.

They can be reached at (888) 266-7096 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST.