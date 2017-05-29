Slow Roll to meet at Naval Park on Memorial Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Slow Roll will be meeting at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park on Memorial Day.

Pre-ride half-price tours will be taking place Monday.

Riders are asked to meet up at 5:30 p.m., and the ride will begin an hour later.

Monday’s ride will take place on downtown streets, including Franklin, Niagara, Allen, Delaware, Huron, Genesee, Broadway, Court, Clinton, William and Michigan.

Following the race, there will be an after-party on the deck of the USS Little Rock.