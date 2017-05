JUPITER, Fla. (WIVB) — After being arrested on a DUI charge, golfer Tiger Woods was released from jail.

Police in Jupiter, Florida say Woods was pulled over around 3 a.m. Monday.

Hours later, he was booked at the Palm Beach County Jail. Jail records say Woods was released shortly before 11 a.m.

