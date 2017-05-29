Vigil held for man fatally struck by vehicle on Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a man was fatally struck by a car on Friday night, his family and friends want justice.

Arthur Redrick, 60, was struck at Bailey Avenue and Lang Street around 6:40 p.m. His sister says he was trying to catch a bus by crossing Bailey Ave.

“He was trying to miss it, and the man hit him. He killed him and kept on going,” Redrick’s sister, Barbara Zeigler, said. “You can’t get away with that, and how can you live with yourself with that?”

MORE | See the suspect vehicle here.

A vigil was held for Redrick Sunday night on Bailey Ave. Family members said he was a loving brother and uncle.

