A list of local Chipotle stores affected by security breach

FILE - In this Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015, file photo, a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is pictured in Seattle. Chipotle said Friday, Jan. 15, 2016, its stores will open several hours later than normal for one day in February, so it can hold a meeting following a series of food scares. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Chipotle Mexican Grill has identified the restaurants affected by a payment card security incident that the chain reported April 25.

An investigation into the incident found that malware designed to access payment data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) systems at some Chipotle locations between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched for track data read from the magnetic stripe on a payment card as it was swiped through the device.

The list of local Chipotle locations and dates in which malware affected their POS systems is as follows:

Amherst 

1643 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 44C (March 24 through April 18)

   

Cheektowaga 

1717 Walden Ave.  (March 26 through April 18)

Hamburg 

4405 Mile Strip Road (March 26 through April 18)

Niagara Falls 

1785 Military Road (March 26 through April 18)

Tonawanda 

1759 Sheridan Drive (March 26 to April 18)

Williamsville 

8020 Transit Road. unit 23 (March 26 to April 13)

There is no indication that other customer information was affected, a statement on Chipotle’s website read.

The investigation into the incident involved cyber security firms, law enforcement, and payment card networks.

Anyone with questions about the incident can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT.

For more information about the breach, visit https://www.chipotle.com/security.

