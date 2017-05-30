Blink 182, Ziggy Marley coming to Artpark

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of Artpark)

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)  – Blink 182 and Ziggy Marley have been added to Artpark’s Coors Light Concert series this summer.

Tickets for both Blink 182 (July 31) and Ziggy Marley (July 19) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets for Blink 182, with opener PVRIS are $30 for General Admission lawn (standing room only) and $50 for General Admission bowl (also standing room only).

The ticket map can be found here.

Tickets for Ziggy Marley (Reggae icon Bob Marley’s eldest son) are $27 front of stage pit (Standing Room only), $27 for reserved seating (numbered chairs provided), $12 for advance general admission and $17 week of show.

The ticket map for Ziggy Marley can be found here.

Tickets will be available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Concert days 10am-9pm).  Ticket prices include facility fee; other fees apply for online and phone orders. Chairs are not permitted in “Standing Room Only” sections

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s