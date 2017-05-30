Blink 182, Ziggy Marley coming to Artpark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – Blink 182 and Ziggy Marley have been added to Artpark’s Coors Light Concert series this summer.

Tickets for both Blink 182 (July 31) and Ziggy Marley (July 19) go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets for Blink 182, with opener PVRIS are $30 for General Admission lawn (standing room only) and $50 for General Admission bowl (also standing room only).

The ticket map can be found here.

Tickets for Ziggy Marley (Reggae icon Bob Marley’s eldest son) are $27 front of stage pit (Standing Room only), $27 for reserved seating (numbered chairs provided), $12 for advance general admission and $17 week of show.

The ticket map for Ziggy Marley can be found here.

Tickets will be available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, or in person at the Artpark Box Office (Monday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Concert days 10am-9pm). Ticket prices include facility fee; other fees apply for online and phone orders. Chairs are not permitted in “Standing Room Only” sections