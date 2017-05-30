Books for a bargain featured at AAUW big annual book sale

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s believed to be the biggest used book sale in Western New York and it is ready to open its doors. Members of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will launch their 63nd annual Scholarship Book Sale on Wednesday in a different location from last year. You’ll find it has returned to the Burlington Plaza, 1551 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst. The sale site is next to Jo-Ann Fabrics.

The five-day sale features more than 125,000 new and used books, DVD’s, CD’s, puzzles and games. Money raised benefits local scholarships and educational programs supported by the Buffalo Branch of the AAUW. In its 63 years, the sale has grown from a modest one-day event into one of the largest sales of its kind in Western New York.

The sale runs May 31 through June 4th. Admission prices on May 31 are $20 from 9 to 11 A.M., $10 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. and $5 from 1 to 8 p.m. On June 1st through June 3rd, admission is just one dollar and doors are open from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. Admission is free on the final day of the sale, June 4th, and sale hours are from noon to 5 P.M. That final day features a ‘bag sale’ where you can buy a bag of books you choose for just 5 dollars.

For more information on the sale, please visit: http://www.aauw.buffalo.edu/booksale.htm