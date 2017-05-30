Buffalo Bills rookies tour Niagara Falls, New Era Headquarters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The newest members of the Buffalo Bills got to spend some time off their field in their new hometown on Tuesday.

The rookies boarded a bus in Orchard Park and then headed to Niagara Falls where they got to see the falls from the observation deck.

Then, they headed back downtown where they stopped at New Era Cap Headquarters. While there the Bills got to design their own cap, tour the warehouse and then pick their own hat from the store to take back home.

The rookies rounded out their day by visiting the Naval Park at Canalside.

Watch the video above for a full recap of the team’s busy day.