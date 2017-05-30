Buffalo Bills rookies tour Niagara Falls, New Era Headquarters

Buffalo holds 10th annual rookie tour.

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The newest members of the Buffalo Bills got to spend some time off their field in their new hometown on Tuesday.

The rookies boarded a bus in Orchard Park and then headed to Niagara Falls where they got to see the falls from the observation deck.

Then, they headed back downtown where they stopped at New Era Cap Headquarters. While there the Bills got to design their own cap, tour the warehouse and then pick their own hat from the store to take back home.

The rookies rounded out their day by visiting the Naval Park at Canalside.

Watch the video above for a full recap of the team’s busy day.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s