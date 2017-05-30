Cell block attendant accused of beating inmate pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former City of Buffalo cell block attendant, accused of assaulting a prisoner last year, pleaded guilty today in federal court, to a single count of depriving the prisoner of his civil rights.

Matthew Jaskula, 27, was indicted by a following the May 2016 incident.

According to court documents, then-suspect Shaun Porter was brought in to the City of Buffalo’s cell block on West Eagle St. after being accused of assaulting a woman. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Court records show that Jaskula, the jail attendant at the cell block, assaulted Porter.

The incident, caught on several cameras inside the cell block, show Jaskula shoving Porter’s face against a metal cell door, and slamming him to the floor, all while he was handcuffed.

During this time, two Buffalo police officers stood nearby, watching the assault.

Porter is suing the city, and his attorney, Richard Binko, said “He was assaulted by the jailer, and it is our understanding that a couple of officers saw it, observed it.”

The two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay, but federal prosecutors have no plans to prosecute them. Jaskula faces a maximum sentence, under federal guidelines, of 21 months in prison, but attorneys agreed U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo can exceed the maximum, or give Jaskula no prison time at all.

Sentencing is set for October 12.