Cell block attendant accused of beating inmate to be sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A City of Buffalo cell block attendant, accused of assaulting a man last year, will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Matthew Jaskula is facing federal civil rights charges due to the May 2016 incident.

According to court documents, then-suspect Shaun Porter was brought in to the City of Buffalo’s cell block on West Eagle St. after being accused of assaulting a woman. Those charges have since been dismissed.

Court records show that Jaskula, the jail attendant at the cell block, assaulted Porter.

The incident, caught on several cameras inside the cell block, show Jaskula shoving Porter’s face against a wall, slamming him to the ground, all while he was handcuffed.

During this time, two Buffalo police officers stood nearby, watching the assault.

Porter’s attorney, Richard Binko, said “He was assaulted by the jailer, and it is our understanding that a couple of officers saw it, observed it.”

Porter is in the process of suing the city. The two Buffalo police officers, as well as Jaskula, have all been suspended without pay.

Jaskula is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.