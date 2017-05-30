City Hall, Niagara Falls, and more will go orange for World MS Day

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Several landmarks and businesses in Western New York and Syracuse will go Orange Wednesday in honor of World MS day.

Buffalo City Hall, the Peace Bridge, Niagara Falls, the Curtiss Hotel, the Buffalo News, Roswell Park, Buffalo General Hospital are some of the locations participating in the event, lighting up orange in recognition of World MS today, ‘

Locally, the orange light-up is being organized by Change MS Wellness Foundation, a local nonprofit created by Buffalo native Tony Ferro after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012.

The Change MS Wellness Foundation supports the local MS community, with a monthly support group, college scholarship offers, free wellness classes, and holistic services and mentoring.

For more information about Change MS Wellness Foundation or to donate please visit www.changems.org.

