YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says a woman was killed as the result of an ATV crash in Yorkshire.

On Sunday, officers responded to the accident on Eastland Rd., where the unnamed 33-year-old Clarence woman was found to be not breathing.

She was taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital after CPR was attempted, and then taken to ECMC. There, she died from her injuries.