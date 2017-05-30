Driver strikes woman, kills her 2 dogs in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia police are investigating a Saturday incident where a driver hit a woman and her two dogs.

Police say that around 3:15 p.m., a car was headed east on Allen St. when it went off the roadway, over a curb and onto a sidewalk.

When the car did this, it struck the 32-year-old woman and her dogs. The dogs were killed, but the woman was able to push her son out of the way before she was hit.

The car also hit a parked vehicle before crashing into a telephone pole.

The driver left the scene following the crash, but later returned. Batavia police suspect the driver was a juvenile who took the vehicle without its owner’s permission.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the female victim’s condition is not known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Det. Rich Schauf at (585) 345-6312, the police department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370. Police can also be contacted online at this link.