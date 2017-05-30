Dunkirk man charged with Leandra’s Law DWI

SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 54-year-old Dunkirk man was charged with felony DWI, a Leandra’s Law violation, following a Route 39 traffic stop.

Phylip R. Greene, 54, was charged with felony DWI (driving with a child younger than 16 years old), aggravated DWI, failure to keep right, moving from lane unsafely, and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s reports, Greene’s vehicle was observed to be travelling partially in the opposite lane around 8:50 p.m. May 28.

Greene will answer the charges in Sheridan Town Court.