Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for fire that caused millions of dollars in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who admitted to attempted arson, related to an incident that caused millions of dollars in damage earlier this year, was sentenced.

Jonathan Jimenez, 29, broke into a Lafayette Ave. apartment within a complex containing 36 units on March 11 at 1 a.m.

While there, Jimenez lit clothes on fire in two different closets. As the fire quickly grew, he fled from the building.

Although other apartment residents were able to escape unharmed, the fire still caused significant damage.

Jimenez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

During the Tuesday sentencing, Jimenez appeared to be very emotional in court. He nearly collapsed when the judge read his sentence.

Jimenez’s attorney will be filing an appeal to the sentence.