Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for fire that caused millions of dollars in damage

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who admitted to attempted arson, related to an incident that caused millions of dollars in damage earlier this year, was sentenced.

Jonathan Jimenez, 29, broke into a Lafayette Ave. apartment within a complex containing 36 units on March 11 at 1 a.m.

While there, Jimenez lit clothes on fire in two different closets. As the fire quickly grew, he fled from the building.

Although other apartment residents were able to escape unharmed, the fire still caused significant damage.

Jimenez was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.

During the Tuesday sentencing, Jimenez appeared to be very emotional in court. He nearly collapsed when the judge read his sentence.

Jimenez’s attorney will be filing an appeal to the sentence.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s