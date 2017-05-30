New app will allow drivers to pay for parking via smartphone in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Drivers will now be able to pay for their parking using their smartphones, thanks to a new mobile parking app.

“Buffalo Roam”, the city’s new customized parking app, went live on Tuesday.

Through Buffalo Roam, motorists will be able to pay for parking using a credit or debit card, receive phone alerts when parking sessions are about to expire, extend parking sessions remotely, view their parking history, receive email receipts, and get updates and alerts about traffic.

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown said that he believes the new parking app will help Buffalo keep up with increased demand for parking, improve the downtown experience, and improve parking operations.

“Buffalo Roam is the latest example of our work to continue to enhance parking and driving in Buffalo,” Brown said.

The Buffalo Roam app was designed by Passport, the leader in global parking apps, Brown said.

City crews spent Memorial Day weekend installing signs and decals on the sides of parking meters, identifying each of the designated parking blocks with a “zone number”.

Buffalo Roam is available for download at no cost.

The city will offer the first $1 of parking free to the first 1,000 Buffalo Roam app users.

For more information, visit http://www.city-buffalo.com.