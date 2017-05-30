New parking app goes live for Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next time drivers stop to park in the city of Buffalo, they’ll notice new signs and decals showing them newly established parking zones.

It’s all part of a new mobile app that went live Tuesday, allowing drivers to park and pay with their phones.

Summer in the city of Buffalo means weekend after weekend of events, festivals or your average night on the town. And the city is making getting to destinations, or at least parking for them, that much easier.

It’s enough to make some people down right giddy.

“Today’s announcement really, thank goodness, starts to eliminate this and I’m really really happy about it,” said the Rev. Darius Pridgen, Common Council president, as he ripped up a parking stub normally reserved for dashboards.

Pridgen likely won’t be alone.

The new Buffalo Roam app is designed to eliminate the traditional hassle associated with city parking.

“People can just pull up to the parking spot, they don’t have to get out of the car,” said Common Councilmember Joel Faroleto. “They don’t have to run to the meter. If people don’t have quarters on them, they don’t have to worry about going into a store to get change and run back to the meter.”

No quarter plugging or card swiping. The only swipe you’ll need the one to open your phone.

In addition to paying for parking, the app allows users to extend their parking times, receive alerts when their session is about to expire, view parking history and receive email receipts — in the event of any parking disputes.

“We listened to some of the unique challenges and issues that parkers were dealing with in the city of Buffalo, which is why we wanted to customize this application for Buffalo’s needs,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Officials say the new app will not only add convenience for drivers, but improve the experience for businesses as well.

“We want people on Hertel Avenue staying longer,” Faroleto said. “We want people on Elmwood Avenue to stay longer, and not have to rush to leave because their meter is about to expire.”

If the convenience of paying and parking by phone isn’t enough, the city is offering the first dollar of parking free to the first 1,000 users of Buffalo Roam.